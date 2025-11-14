Justice Amin Uddin Khan appointed first Chief Justice of federal constitutional court

ISLAMABAD: Justice Amin Uddin Khan has been appointed Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court for a term of three years, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Law and Human Rights has issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Amin Uddin Khan.

Before this, President Asif Zardari approved the appointment of Justice Amin Uddin Khan as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

Justice Amin Uddin Khan will be the first Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court.

The President approved the appointment of Justice Amin Uddin Khan on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is likely that an oath-taking ceremony will be held on Friday, where Justice Amin Uddin Khan will be sworn in as Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court.

On the other hand, the names of Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Baqar Najfi are being considered for the judges of the Federal Constitutional Court.

Moreover, the names of Justice K.K. Agha and Justice Rozi Khan are also under consideration, while Justice Hassan Rizvi and Justice Shakil Ahmed are also being considered as judges of the court.

Earlier, Chief Justice (CJ) Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has called a Full Court session on Friday to discuss the recently approved 27th Amendment by the Parliament.

Sources said that the Full Court session will be held before the Juma prayers, while three judges of the SC have written letters to the CJ requesting the session.

An agenda of the Full Court session has also surfaced. As per the agenda, the discussion will be held on the amendments to the SC Rules 2025. The session will be held at 2 pm on November 14.

The Full Court session will also consider the matters of the status of the Senior Advocates.