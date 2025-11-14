Justice Amin Uddin Khan sworn in as first Chief Justice of Constitutional Court

ISLAMABAD: Justice Amin Uddin Khan was sworn in on Friday as the first Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Justice Amin has been appointed for a three-year term under the recently passed 27th Constitutional Amendment, which established the new judicial institution.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi were also present.

Prior to the oath-taking, President Zardari had approved his appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Ministry of Law and Human Rights has issued an official notification confirming Justice Amin Uddin Khan’s appointment.

Meanwhile, the names of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Baqar Najafi are under consideration for appointment as judges of the Federal Constitutional Court.

Justice K.K. Agha and Justice Rozi Khan are also being evaluated, while Justice Hassan Rizvi and Justice Shakil Ahmed are likewise being considered for positions on the court.

On the other hand, the two senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah, have resigned from their posts.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah have sent their resignation to President Asif Zardari.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah resignation comprises seven pages, has declared the 27th Amendment a severe attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.

The senior judge said that justice has moved away from the common man, and the vulnerable have become helpless in front of the powerful due to the 27th Amendment.

He said that this amendment has divided the top court of the country, and the nation has been pushed back several decades after destroying the independence of the judiciary.

He added that he cannot uphold his oath in such a court whose constitutional role has been usurped.