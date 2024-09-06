Justice Athar Minallah writes additional note in NAB amendment case

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah has penned down an additional note in Supreme Court NAB amendment case, ARY News reported.

In his note, Minallah stated that he agreed with the decision of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He said that government appeals are not maintainable under the Practice and Procedure Code and should be dismissed.

He stated in his additional note that intra-court appeals filed by affected parties are entertained. Furthermore, Justice Minallah declared the NAB amendments as null and void, stating that no institution can be exempted from the scope of the NAB law.

He added that detailed reasons for his additional note would be released later.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments law by accepting the review plea of the federal government.

The judgment reserved by a five-member bench of the SC was reserved on June 6.

The judgment was given by a majority of 5-0 by a bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa with Justice Athar Minallah writing an additional note as well.

The SC in its short verdict stated that details of the decision will be shared later.

The federal and provincial governments had filed intra-court appeals against the declaration of the NAB amendments as unconstitutional. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the federal government’s appeal on June 6th.

It is worth mentioning here that the apex court struck down amendments made to NAB laws on the PTI founder’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court had approved former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

Review petitions

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

Verdict

