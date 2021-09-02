Justice Ayesha Malik gives consent to elevation to Supreme Court

LAHORE: Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has given her consent to her elevation to the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

Sources said the LHC chief justice conveyed her consent to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The commission will consider her appointment to the apex court on September 9.

Justice Malik will be the first woman judge in Pakistan’s history to be elevated to the top court. She has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27.

According to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website, she did her B.Com from the Government College of Commerce and Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law.

She completed her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.