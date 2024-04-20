Justice Hashim Kakar sworn in as CJ Balochistan High Court

QUETTA: Justice Hashim Khan Kakar took oath as the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to the chief justice in a ceremony held at Governor House on Saturday.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Judges of High Court, Provincial Ministers, Parliamentarians, Provincial Secretaries and Senior Lawyers.

Who is Justice Hashim Kakar?

Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar enrolled as an advocate on the 18th of March 1990, and subsequently as an advocate of the High Court on the 19th of March, 1992.

He has practiced law for over 23 years before the Subordinate Courts and the High Court of Balochistan. He has conducted innumerable cases on criminal, civil and constitutional law and many cases have been reported in law journals.

Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar was appointed as a Judge of the Antiterrorism Court, Quetta on the 11th of March 2002 till September 2004.

Kakar was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on the 12th of May 2011, and confirmed Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on the 11th of May, 2012.

Justice Hashim took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on 11th March, 2024. Today on 20th April, 2024, Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar sworn in as Chief Justice of BHC.