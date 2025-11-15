Justice KK Agha sworn in as Federal Constitutional Court judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha was sworn in on Saturday as a judge of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, Justice Amin Uddin Khan, administered the oath in a ceremony held in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) conference room.

The event was attended by FCC judges who took their oaths a day earlier, including Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

Several judges from the Islamabad High Court were also present, including IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Justice Muhammad Asif, and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas.

President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Syed Wajid Gillani, and Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed Jajja also attended the ceremony.

However, five IHC judges — Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz — did not attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Notably, two senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah, have resigned from their posts.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah resignation comprises seven pages, has declared the 27th Amendment a severe attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.

The senior judge said that justice has moved away from the common man, and the vulnerable have become helpless in front of the powerful due to the 27th Amendment.

He said that this amendment has divided the top court of the country, and the nation has been pushed back several decades after destroying the independence of the judiciary.

He added that he cannot uphold his oath in such a court whose constitutional role has been usurped.