Justice Mansoor Ali Shah emphasises adherence to supreme court decisions

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court, while emphasising on implementation of court rulings, has stated that failing to implement the Supreme Court’s decisions would be unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court derives its authority from the Constitution, and non-compliance with its decisions would violate the Constitution,” said Justice Mansoor Ali Shah speaking at an event on overcoming challenges in implementing court decisions.

Justice Shah asserted that the legal system relies on the enforcement of rulings and failure to do so could disrupt the entire legal framework. So, there is no choice but to adhere to the court’s decisions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan recently ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council is eligible for reserved seats. However, the Parliament has yet to implement this decision.

While referring to the delays in implementation of court rulings in Pakistan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah mentioned his observation that implementation of a 2014 ruling has only recently been achieved. He stressed that there should be no “executive overreach” in the implementation of these decisions.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also spoked on minority rights in Pakistan. He declared that the rights of minorities must be upheld by the majority and that it is the duty of the 96% Muslims, the majority of Pakistan, to protect these rights of the minorities. He expressed concern over the reports regarding minority right violations in Pakistan and emphasised that minorities should enjoy the same rights as the majority. That is what is as enshrined in the Constitution.

He also referenced Quranic verses, the Bible, and the Guru Granth Sahib to highlight the importance of safeguarding minority rights. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah called for introspection, urging the majority to reflect on the direction in which society is heading, noting that both religion and the Constitution advocate for social justice and tolerance.

Regarding current Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah clarified that he has been incorrectly referred to as the acting Chief Justice. He stated that while he is the senior-most judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the rightful Chief Justice, who is in good health, and prayed for his continued well-being.