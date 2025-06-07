web analytics
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik administered the oath to Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in a ceremony held at the Supreme Court building. The ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judges and senior lawyers.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who is currently abroad to perform Hajj, is scheduled to return to Pakistan on June 10, 2025, and will resume his duties thereafter.

Previously, with Justice Shah overseas, Justice Munib Akhtar had been acting as Chief Justice until June 6.

