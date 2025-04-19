Justice Mansoor Ali to take oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is set to take oath as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on April 21, owing to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi’s official visit abroad, ARY News reported.

The oath-taking ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 21, 2025, will be administered by Justice Munib Akhtar.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will be attending the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of Supreme Courts of SCO Member States in Hangzhou, China, from April 22 to April 26, prompting Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to assume the role of acting Chief Justice during his absence.

A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Supreme People’s Court of China during this visit, which will aim to enhance judicial collaboration, training, and information exchange between the two nations.

Supreme Court spokesperson stated that the MoU will cover international commercial law, arbitration, cybercrime, financial crimes, climate change, judicial technology, and dispute resolution.

In addition, it will reinforce legal assistance in civil cases and improve the implementation of judicial decisions.

Both countries confirm their promise to judicial freedom and the rule of law.

Senior lawyers and Supreme Court staff will attend the oath-taking ceremony, which will mark an important change in Pakistan’s judiciary during Chief Justice Afridi’s absence.

