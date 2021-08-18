Justice Masood, Justice Isa become new members of JCP and SJC

ISLAMABAD: After retirement of Supreme Court’s senior puisne judge Justice Mushir Alam, the composition of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has changed.

Justice Mushir Alam was a member of the judicial commission as well as the SJC.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood of the apex court will become new member of the JCP, a body having key role in appointment of the supreme court and high court judges.

Meanwhile, the vacancy in the Supreme Judicial Council, which is empowered under Article 209 of the constitution to hear cases of misconduct against judges, will be filled by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The SJC comprises of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, two next most senior judges of the supreme court and two senior most chief justices of the high courts.

Justice Alam served the country’s superior judiciary for 22 years. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Sindh High Court in April 1999.

Justice Mushir Alam was among those SHC judges who had refused to take oath under November 3, 2007 provisional constitutional order (PCO), promulgated by General Pervez Musharraf.