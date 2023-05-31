SJC initiates probe against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Wednesday began a probe against SC judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi over complaints of ‘misconduct,’ ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

In April, a judicial reference was filed against Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), accusing him of ‘misconduct and amassing illegitimate assets.’

The sources said the proceedings were initiated after Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial forwarded the complaints to a member of the SJC.

It may be noted that two judges of the Supreme Court (SC), Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, urged the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to initiate proceedings on complaints of alleged ‘misconduct and financial improriety’ against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

In a letter penned down to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the two SC judges urged the body to convene a meeting to probe complaints against fellow apex court judge, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Naqvi.

The letter stated that several written complaints had been received, including from the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), alleging misconduct and financial impropriety by Justice Naqvi.

Reference

The complaint against Justice Naqvi was filed by advocate Mian Dawood for allegedly violating the code of conduct for judges of the Supreme Court issued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution.

The reference alleged that the judge used his “influence to facilitate” his sons and a daughter studying abroad and to get “financial gains” from Zahid Rafique, a businessman.