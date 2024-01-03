Justice Mazahir Naqvi submits response against SJC’s notice

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mazahar Naqvi on Wednesday submitted a detailed response against the second show cause notice in the Supreme Judicial Council, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In his response, Justice Mazahar Naqvi pleaded before the judicial council rejected the complaints against him, stating that after hearing constitutional petitions in open court, the action of the judicial council was unjustified.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Judicial Council had given Justice Mazahar Naqvi a last chance to submit his response in time.

Meanwhile, the next hearing of the Judicial Council against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will be held on January 11.

READ: SJC issues show-cause notice to Justice Mazahir Naqvi

It is worth mentioning here that the complaint was filed against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The complaint was filed against the apex court judge in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets, and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, Justice Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.