Justice Minallah clears the air on contempt proceedings against Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan Justice Athar Minallah said that he did call for contempt of court proceedings against Senator Faisal Vawda, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the sources privy to the development Justice Athar Minallah wrote a letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, stating that he did not call for initiating contempt proceedings against Vawda and was not consulted on the matter.

The judge clarified his position on the contempt of court case, saying that it was mistakenly assumed that the proceedings were initiated on his complaint.

The letter stated that no complaint was filed, and no opinion was given on initiating contempt proceedings. Justice Athar Minallah added that he has been facing a ‘malicious campaign’ since 2017, the sources added.

Justice Athar Minallah maintained that the purpose of the letter is to dispel the impression that the contempt proceedings were initiated on his instructions.

“Despite the malicious campaign, I do not intend to initiate contempt proceedings against anyone,” the judge stated in his letter.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court (SC) accepted Senator Faisal Vawda and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal’s unconditional apologies in contempt of court case.

The Supreme Court (SC) had issued contempt of court notices to independent Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan MNA Mustafa Kamal over anti-judiciary rhetoric.

The three-member bench of Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa comprising of Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Naeem Afghan read the court order.

The court order stated that Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-P MNA Mustafa Kamal have withdrawn their statements and tendered unconditional apologies, realizing that their words were inappropriate. The court has withdrawn the show-cause notice issued to them, after accepting their apology.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Isa reminded them that Article 66 of the Constitution protects freedom of speech in parliament, not outside it.

CJP Isa advised them to be careful in their future statements, respecting each other’s institutions to avoid harming the public.