Justice Munib Akhtar sworn in as acting chief justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s Justice Munib Akhtar on Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan during a ceremony, ARY News reported.

The oath was administered by Justice Yahya Afridi, in a simple and dignified ceremony in Supreme Court Islamabad on Saturday, said a press release.

Justice Munib Akhtar will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa remains abroad.

The Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, Jazeela Aslam conducted the proceedings of oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.

Justice Munib Akhtar

Justice Munib Akhtar was born in 1963. He completed his early education at Aitchison College.

Akhtar graduated with a B.A. from Government College University, Lahore in 1983 and from Princeton University in 1986 after completing a 150-page long senior thesis titled “Pakistan and South Korea 1947 — 1970: A Comparative Analysis of Economic Development.” He earned his LLB from Punjab University Law College in 1989.

Read more: Justice Muneeb Akhtar sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Justice Munib Akhtar’s legal career began with his enrollment as an advocate in subordinate courts in 1990. He was enrolled to the Sindh High Court in 1992 and the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2009.

Akhtar’s practice focused on the Supreme Court and High Courts, specializing in civil law with an emphasis on commercial, corporate, arbitration, and taxation matters.