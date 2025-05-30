Justice Munib Akhtar sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Munib Akhtar, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in a ceremony held in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The oath was administered by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, with Supreme Court judges, officers from the Attorney General’s Office, and members of the legal community in attendance.

Justice Munib Akhtar will serve as Acting Chief Justice until June 6, 2025. Following his tenure, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will assume the role of Acting Chief Justice from June 6 to June 10, 2025.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who is currently abroad to perform Hajj, is scheduled to return to Pakistan on June 10, 2025, and will resume his duties thereafter.

Also read: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting CJP

Earlier, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), owing to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi’s official visit abroad.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Munib Akhtar administered oath to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as acting CJP.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi was attending the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of Supreme Courts of SCO Member States in Hangzhou, China, from April 22 to April 26, prompting Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to assume the role of acting Chief Justice during his absence.