Justice Musarrat Hilali rushed to hospital after health deteriorates

PESHAWAR: Supreme Court of Pakistan Judge, Justice Musarrat Hilali was rushed to hospital after her health deteriorated in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

As per details. Justice Musarrat Hilali was in Peshawar on vacation when her health deteriorated and she was admitted to a local hospital.

However, her condition is now stable and improving. She is currently undergoing treatment at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.

Acting Chief Justice Minib Akhtar visited her in the hospital to inquire about her health. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also visited her in the hospital to wish her a speedy recovery.

Justice Musarrat Hilali last year took oath as Supreme Court of Pakistan judge, becoming the second woman to make it to the country’s apex court after the approval of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Who is Justice Hilali?

Born in Peshawar on August 08, 1961, Justice Hilali received a law degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar University and enrolled as an Advocate of District Courts in 1983, as an Advocate of the High Court in 1988 and as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006.

She was also the first woman Additional Advocate General for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 2001 to March 2004 and was later appointed as the first woman chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Tribunal.

She also served as the first woman Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace. She was elevated to the bench as Additional Judge on March 26, 2013, and confirmed as a permanent judge of the Peshawar High Court on March 13, 2014.

On April 1, 2023, she took oath as the acting CJ of PHC.