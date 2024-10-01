Justice Naeem Afghan replaces Justice Munib in Article 63-A case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday formed a ‘new larger bench’ to hear review petition regarding interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The decision was reportedly taken during a meeting of Practice and Procedure Committee headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

CJP Isa and Justice Ameenuddin Khan awaited the arrival of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who did not attend or provide notice of his absence, the sources said and added that Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was added to a five-member bench after Justice Munib Akhtar withdrew himself.

The new bench will be led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and it includes Justices Ameenuddin, Jamal Mandokhel, Mazhar Alam Miankhail, and Justice Naeem Afghan. The formation of the new bench comes after Justice Munib Akhtar recused himself from the proceedings.

Justice Munib earlier penned a letter to Court Registrar, saying he could not participate in the five-member bench, arguing that it was inappropriate for only four judges to hear the case.

His second letter prompted the adjournment of the hearing, as he expressed that while he did not formally recuse himself, he felt unable to join a bench constituted by the Practice and Procedure Committee.

The apex court’s hearing is crucial as it addresses critical interpretation of Article 63-A, which relates to disqualification of lawmakers for defection.