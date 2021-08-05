Justice Qazi Faez Isa recovers from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa is to be discharged from the hospital as he has tested negative for the COVID-19, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa along with his wife Sarina Isa was moved to a private hospital after their health worsened.

Sources said that Sarina Isa has also recovered from the coronavirus as her COVID-19 diagnosis report came negative and she has ended her quarantine period on the advice of the doctors.

The SC judge is also set to be discharged from the hospital after rapid recovery in his health condition and according to the doctors, his saturation level is also normal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court’s (SC) Justice Isa and his wife Sarina Isa tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23 and were admitted to a hospital on doctors’ advice due to complications from the coronavirus.

A panel of doctors had examined him and advised that he be shifted to a hospital for further treatment. His medical reports, including computerized tomography (CT) scan, were declared unsatisfactory, the sources had said.