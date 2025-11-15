LHC judge Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza resigns

Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza resigned from his position on Saturday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, Justice Mirza stepped down due to personal reasons. He submitted his handwritten resignation to President Asif Ali Zardari, requesting its immediate acceptance.

Justice Mirza was fifth on the LHC seniority list and was scheduled to retire in 2028.

His resignation comes shortly after two senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan — Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah — also stepped down. Both submitted their resignations to President Asif Ali Zardari earlier this week.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah resignation comprises seven pages, has declared the 27th Amendment a severe attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.

The senior judge said that justice has moved away from the common man, and the vulnerable have become helpless in front of the powerful due to the 27th Amendment.

He said that this amendment has divided the top court of the country, and the nation has been pushed back several decades after destroying the independence of the judiciary.

He added that he cannot uphold his oath in such a court whose constitutional role has been usurped.

The judge stated that the amendment has been enacted by a government whose constitutional status is currently under review.

Furthermore, such leadership of the Supreme Court accepted the amendment despite its own constitutional status being questionable.

Pakistan has always had a single Supreme Court, and it is our joint heritage, but the 27th Amendment has dismantled the structure of the SC and erected a constitutional court above the Supreme Court, he added.

He said that the 27th Amendment was approved in the parliament without any consultation, debate, or opinion of the judiciary.

The sole purpose of the amendment is to give the government the power to place judges of their choice.