IHC issues detailed verdict in Justice Jahangiri appointment case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared the appointment of Justice Tariq Jahangiri as a judge illegal and unconstitutional, ARY News reported.

The detailed verdict, spanning 116 pages, was issued by a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan.

According to the ruling, Justice Tariq Jahangiri will immediately cease to hold the position of High Court judge. The court found that at the time of his appointment, he did not possess a valid law degree, a fundamental requirement for enrollment as an advocate under Pakistan’s legal framework.

The judgment in Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s case noted that without a valid law degree, no individual is eligible for lawyer enrollment, and consequently, the primary condition to serve as a High Court judge was never met. University records revealed that Tariq Jahangiri had taken exams under two different enrollment numbers using different names, further undermining his eligibility.

The court emphasized that judicial appointments are not for the convenience of judges but exist for the benefit of society. Any appointment made on an illegal basis weakens the judicial system, eroding public trust and undermining the fundamental right to justice.

The verdict in Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s case further stated that transparency in judicial appointments is a critical element for the protection of justice. Administrative approvals or post-facto endorsements cannot replace the essential qualifications required for holding a judicial office.

The court clarified that an advocate’s license cannot compensate for deficiencies in formal legal education, and a valid LL.B. degree is a prerequisite for any judicial appointment.

The IHC concluded that any appointment made without the required legal qualifications is void from the outset, and subsequent administrative actions cannot rectify an invalid appointment. Only individuals with proper legal eligibility are entitled to hold public office.

Accordingly, the court ruled that the appointment of Justice Tariq Jahangiri as a High Court judge is null and void.