Justice Jahangiri to challenge IHC proceedings in fake degree case in Constitutional Court

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has decided to challenge the proceedings of an IHC division bench in the fake degree case before the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP).

The division bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, has been hearing a case concerning allegations of a fake law degree against Justice Jahangiri.

Justice Jahangiri has constituted a legal team comprising three senior lawyers. Renowned advocate Muhammad Akram Sheikh and Barrister Salahuddin will represent him before the Islamabad High Court, while Advocate Aziz Bhandari will plead his case in the Federal Constitutional Court.

According to sources, Justice Jahangiri will file the petition today in the FCC against the maintainability of the case, while separate petitions will also be submitted to the IHC.

Earlier in September, the Supreme Court suspended the Islamabad High Court’s interim order that had barred Justice Jahangiri from performing judicial duties, effectively restoring him to office.

Justice Jahangiri had approached the Supreme Court against the IHC’s interim order restraining him from judicial work until a decision by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in his degree-related case.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Muneer A. Malik argued that the order restraining Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri disregarded the law and failed to meet the requirements of justice.

He stressed that this was the first instance in which a two-member-high court bench had restrained one of its own judges from judicial work.

Justice Jahangiri, present in court, stated: “I will go today and hear cases.”

Multiple bar councils, including the Islamabad Bar Council and District Bar, also sought to become parties to the proceedings.