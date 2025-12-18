IHC disqualifies Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri in fake degree case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disqualified its own judge, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, in the fake law degree case, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the IHC, headed by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and comprising Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

In its ruling, the court held that Justice Jahangiri was not eligible to be appointed as a judge due to possessing an invalid law degree at the time of his appointment and subsequent confirmation.

The court ordered the Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately de-notify him as a judge and directed Justice Jahangiri to cease holding office with immediate effect.

The IHC declared Justice Jahangiri’s law degree to be fake and dismissed all petitions filed by him in the case.

Justice Jahangiri filed several petitions in the IHC for the formation of a full court and adjournment of the proceedings until the outcome of a related case pending before the Sindh High Court. He also raised objections to the division bench hearing the matter.

The IHC swiftly announced a short judgment minutes after reserving the verdict earlier today.

Earlier, IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri accused IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar of misconduct and of pressurising him to resign.

Justice Jahangiri had filed three petitions before the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court, challenging the proceedings of an IHC division bench in a fake degree case against him.

Justice Jahangiri also filed a formal complaint against Chief Justice Dogar before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice Dogar, has been hearing allegations regarding a fake law degree attributed to Justice Jahangiri.

In his petition, Justice Jahangiri contended that Chief Justice Dogar’s conduct violated the Code of Conduct for Judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts, thereby barring him from hearing the case.

Justice Jahangiri alleged that while the matter remained sub judice before the Chief Justice, he discussed the pending case with him and others.

“During such discussions, the Chief Justice acknowledged that tremendous pressure had been brought to bear upon him to expeditiously adjudicate the case against the applicant,” the petition stated.