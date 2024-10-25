Justice Yahya Afridi pays tribute to CJP Isa in full court reference

ISLAMABAD: Designated Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi paid rich tribute to the outgoing CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a full court reference in honor of outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa, the incoming chief justice of Pakistan expressed his sadness over Justice Isa’s departure.

“CJP Justice Isa’s absence will be felt and that working alongside him provided many valuable learning experiences,” Justice Afridi said.

Justice Afridi further said that today’s luncheon in CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s honor is funded personally, not by the state, highlighting the warm relations among the judiciary.

He noted that while there were differences of opinion with Justice Isa on various benches, Justice Isa always listened to them openly.

Designated CJP Justice Afridi further affirmed his commitment to upholding the principles of devaluation of powers.

Six judges skip full court reference

Six Supreme Court (SC) judges skipped full court reference held for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa.

As per details, six Supreme Court judges including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Malik Shehzad chose to skip the full court reference held in honor of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

It is to be noted that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa is to retire today (Friday), after serving for more than a year.

The oath-taking ceremony of new CJP Justice Yahya Afridi will take place tomorrow. President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath to the new CJP.

On Thursday night, a farewell dinner was hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Pakistan Bar Council in honour of outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa.

The event was attended by the nominated Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Supreme Court judges, and Chief Justices of all high courts.

Earlier this week, President Asif Ali Zardari officially approved the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the chief justice following the retirement of Qazi Faez Isa on October 25 (today).