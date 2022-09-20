Justin and Hailey Bieber suffer home invasion scare while on vacay!

Less than a week after celebrating four years of their marriage, the celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber suffered a home invasion at their LA mansion.

As per the reports from foreign-based publications, the Los Angeles mansion of the couple had a trespasser over the past weekend, while they were away on a holiday to celebrate the fourth marriage anniversary.

According to the details, an intruder broke into their gated mansion in LA on Saturday, September 17 and was found ‘hanging out by the BBQ’ when police were alerted by the security personnel of Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Reportedly, the security team spotted the trespasser at the property, when they called the cops. Upon being approached by the officials, the intruder fled the scene by jumping off the wall.

Quoting the source present at the scene, the reports mentioned, “Justin’s security said they saw a guy in the backyard, hanging out by the couple’s BBQ.”

Moreover, when the security team approached the man, “he took off running, jumping over one of the walls and into the neighbourhood. Security gave chase but the guy disappeared.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time, the ‘Baby’ singer has fell victim to a home invasion. Back in 2019, an enthusiastic female fan managed to barge into the hotel room where the singer was staying, however, was soon escorted off the space by his team.

To note, the couple celebrated four years of togetherness earlier this week with heartfelt notes for each respective other on their social media handles. “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way 😍😍♥️♥️,” wrote the pop star, while the model turned entrepreneur penned, “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂,” with the five picture gallery.

