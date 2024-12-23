Justin Baldoni’s apology to wife goes viral amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Days after Hollywood star Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, the ‘It Ends With Us’ director’s apology to his wife has resurfaced online.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Baldoni tied the knot with Emily in 2013 in Los Angeles and his wedding vows began by apologising to his bride for “anything I’ve ever said or done that has hurt you.”

At the time, the Hollywood actor regretted his “faults, shortcomings, insecurities, and my ego.”

However, Justin Baldoni vowed to “cherish, listen to you, honour you and respect you.”

The ‘It Ends With Us’ director’s wife reportedly responded by saying that she would “stand tall by your side. Feeling blessed to have a man who speaks for those who cannot or do not have the strength to. And a man who will go without sleep to make sure someone’s story is told.”

Justin Baldoni’s wedding apology to his wife comes amid a lawsuit filed against him by his costar Hollywood actress Blake Lively.

In the court filing, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds blocked Justin Baldoni months before Blake Lively lawsuit

As per the lawsuit, Justin Baldoni attempted to tarnish her image after she called up a meeting in which she brought along her actor husband, Reynolds, to address ‘repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour’ by her director and a producer on the set of ‘It Ends With Us’.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s legal team has denied the allegations, terming them ‘categorically false’.

The team said they hired a crisis manager because the Hollywood actress had threatened to derail the film unless her demands were met.

Soon after reports emerged about the lawsuit against Baldoni, the Hollywood actor-director was dropped by his talent agency WME.