Justin Baldoni faces major setback in defamation suit against Blake Lively

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni faced a major setback in his legal battle with his ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively after a judge dismissed his defamation claim.

Baldoni filed a defamation and extortion claim against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in response to her sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Hollywood actor, who directed and starred in ‘It Ends With Us’ opposite Blake Lively, demanded $400 million in his lawsuit in which he alleged defamation, extortion and other claims.

However, US Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni’s entire lawsuit, ruling that her accusations were legally protected and therefore immune from suit.

The court, however, allowed the Hollywood actor to amend and refile a couple of allegations regarding interference with contracts.

Reacting to the ruling, a lawyer for Blake Lively said that the suit’s dismissal was a ‘total victory’ for her.

“Today’s opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times,” her lawyers said in a statement.

“We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation,” he added.

Apart from dismissing his claims against Blake Lively, the court also ruled that The New York Times’ reporting of her accusations was also protected under the “fair report” privilege.

Additionally, the accusations that Ryan Reynolds defamed Justin Baldoni by calling him a “sexual predator,” were also ruled out as the US judge said that the Hollywood actor was relying on his wife’s version of events.

It is worth noting here that the court has set March 2026 as the date for trial on Lively’s complaint against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.