Justin Baldoni scores victory as court blocks Blake Lively’s refile bid

‘It Ends With Us’ director Justin Baldoni scored a win as a US judge blocked Blake Lively’s bid to refile her claims against him at a later stage.

The development came after the Hollywood actress dropped her claims of emotional distress in her lawsuit.

Lawyers for Blake Lively said their client was dropping certain claims because “they are no longer necessary” and that “she will continue to pursue emotional distress damages through other claims in her lawsuit.”

However, US District Judge Lewis Liman turned down her bid to refile the claim against Justin Baldoni at a later stage.

Lively’s motion is “denied based on [her] representation that the relevant claims will be withdrawn,” Judge Lewis Liman wrote in his order on Tuesday.

It is worth noting here that Blake Lively voluntarily withdrew her claim for infliction of emotional distress during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

Her lawyers attempted to drop the claim “without prejudice,” which would allow the Hollywood actor to refile at a later stage if she chooses to.

The legal team of Justin Baldoni contested the move, urging the court that Blake Lively be forced to abandon the claim, without the possibility of her refiling the claim.

The recent court order has effectively blocked the Hollywood actor from refiling emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni.

It is to be noted here that the case stems from a lawsuit Lively filed against Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.