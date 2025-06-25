Justin Baldoni scraps plan to amend lawsuit against Blake Lively: report

Hollywood actor Justin Baldoni has reportedly dropped his plans to file an amended lawsuit against his ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively.

Baldoni faced a major setback in his legal battle with Blake Lively when a US judge dismissed his defamation claim earlier this month.

The Hollywood actor-filmmaker had filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in response to her sexual harassment allegations against him.

However, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed his entire lawsuit, ruling that the actress’s accusations were legally protected and therefore immune from suit.

The court also ruled that The New York Times’ reporting of her accusations was also protected under the “fair report” privilege.

However, the ‘It Ends With Us’ actor-director was allowed to amend and refile a couple of allegations regarding interference with contracts.

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman has now announced that the actor has decided against amending his lawsuit, as per a US media outlet.

However, he “will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us.”

Following his statement, a representative for Blake Lively termed the move a total victory for the ‘It Ends With Us’ star.

“The Court dismissed the frivolous $400 million Baldoni-Wayfarer lawsuit in its entirety. In the days that followed, Baldoni’s lawyer said the judge’s decision to dismiss their case was not a big deal as they promised to amend and refile it,” the representative said.

“As per usual, that was not true. The Court’s dismissal of Baldoni’s sham lawsuit was a total victory after all,” as per the representative for Blake Lively.