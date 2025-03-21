Justin Baldoni sues former publicist for sparking legal battle with Lively

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni has filed a lawsuit against his former publicist for her alleged role in sparking his legal battle with Blake Lively.

Publicist Stephanie Jones and Jennifer Abel represented Justin Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

The Hollywood actor’s lawyer Bryan Freedman claimed that Jones betrayed her client’s trust when she took out text messages from Abel’s phone and handed them over to Blake Lively’s team.

“It is undeniable that Stephanie Jones initiated this catastrophic sequence of events by violating the most basic of privacy rights, as well as any remaining trust her clients held,” he said in a statement to US media outlets.

“Ms. Jones maliciously turned over communications from the phone she wrongfully took from her own partner to her cohort, [Lively’s personal publicist] Leslie Sloane, immediately after Jones was terminated for cause by Wayfarer due to her own wrongful behavior,” Freedman added.

In the complaint, Justin Baldoni’s attorney claimed that Stephanie Jones plotted a revenge campaign against client Justin Baldoni and partner Abel after they announced their plans to exit Jonesworks.

The latest lawsuit is the sixth involving the ‘It Ends With Us’ parties.

The legal battles began in December last year when Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, claiming that her costar sexually harassed her during the production of ‘It Ends With Us’ in 2023.

The Hollywood actor-director is suing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million for civil extortion, defamation and other actions.