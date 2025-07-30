Amid split rumours with Hailey, Justin Bieber admits he is ‘extremely selfish’

Amid the long-standing conjecture of having marital woes with his wife Hailey, Canadian popstar Justin Bieber reflected on his personal insecurities, confessing that he can be ‘extremely selfish’ at times.

Justin Bieber – News and Updates

Amid the ongoing rumours of marital as well as financial woes, along with long-standing speculations of divorce from his supermodel-entrepreneur wife Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber candidly admitted his ‘extremely selfish and impatient’ behaviour.

The ‘Peaches’ hitmaker confessed his insecurities in a rare social media update, thanking Jesus for abundant blessings despite his shortcomings.

“Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside, get in nature,” he wrote with new photos on X on Tuesday. “Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning, I can be extremely selfish and impatient, yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me.”

Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside Get in nature Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/oU8UITHcyU — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 29, 2025

Previously, Bieber also embraced his vulnerability in his recently released seventh studio album, ‘SWAG’, as he discussed the impact of being a public figure on his emotions and personality.

“I think that’s been a tough thing for me recently,” the singer says on ‘Therapy Sessions’, one of the three interludes of the album, featuring American comedian Druski. “Feeling like I’ve had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human really publicly and so people always asking if I’m okay and that starts to really weigh on me.”

Hailey Bieber – News and Updates