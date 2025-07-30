web analytics
Amid split rumours with Hailey, Justin Bieber admits he is 'extremely selfish'

Amid the long-standing conjecture of having marital woes with his wife Hailey, Canadian popstar Justin Bieber reflected on his personal insecurities, confessing that he can be ‘extremely selfish’ at times.

Amid the ongoing rumours of marital as well as financial woes, along with long-standing speculations of divorce from his supermodel-entrepreneur wife Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber candidly admitted his ‘extremely selfish and impatient’ behaviour.

The ‘Peaches’ hitmaker confessed his insecurities in a rare social media update, thanking Jesus for abundant blessings despite his shortcomings.

“Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside, get in nature,” he wrote with new photos on X on Tuesday. “Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning, I can be extremely selfish and impatient, yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me.”

Previously, Bieber also embraced his vulnerability in his recently released seventh studio album, ‘SWAG’, as he discussed the impact of being a public figure on his emotions and personality.

“I think that’s been a tough thing for me recently,” the singer says on ‘Therapy Sessions’, one of the three interludes of the album, featuring American comedian Druski. “Feeling like I’ve had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human really publicly and so people always asking if I’m okay and that starts to really weigh on me.”

