Justin Bieber shares four-word post for wife Hailey amid split rumours

American pop sensation Justin Bieber has shared a short message for his wife, Hailey, amid mounting speculations about their split.

Rumours have been circulating about trouble in the marriage of Justin Bieber and Hailey amid concerns about his mental health.

Last month, reports said that the Rhode founder slammed the singer over his erratic social media post, which she called “childish” behaviour.

However, insiders were reported to have said that Hailey Bieber had not yet given up on their relationship and was trying to keep her family intact.

“She refuses to make excuses or speak for Justin. The constant speculation about his mental state and their marriage has to be tough. But Hailey has a remarkable ability to stay calm. She is resilient and won’t take any s–t,” US media outlets quoted an insider as saying.

Amid the speculations about their relationship, Justin Bieber dropped a heartfelt message for his wife in an apparent rebuttal of the ongoing rumours about their relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared photos of himself embracing Hailey Bieber on a beachside.

“My forever n always,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

It is to be noted here that Justin Bieber, 31, and Hailey Baldwin, 28, who got married in 2018, renewed their vows last May, when the celebrity couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

They welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.