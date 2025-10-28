Justin Bieber, Hailey make date night out of World Series Game 3

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are enjoying a sporty date night!

On Monday, October 27, the Sorry singer and his Rhode founder wife took out spare time from their busy schedules to witness Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The loved-up couple, who share a son, Jack Blues Bieber, showed support for the Toronto Blue Jays as they faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first World Series appearance since winning back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993.

Upon arrival, Justin Bieber was seen posing for photos with his fans before taking a seat in the stands with his beloved wife, Hailey Bieber.

The 31-year-old Canadian pop star, who was born in west of Toronto, cut a casual figure in a short-sleeved baby blue Blue Jays baseball jersey with “Bieber” on the back with the number “57.” Justin completed his sporty look with a maroon beanie cap and oversized tinted sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the catwalk queen looked adorable as ever as she wore a gray hooded jacket, instead of Blue Jays gear like her husband.

He later shared a slew of photos from their outing on Instagram, accompanied by different songs including Purple Rain by Prince, Playboy by Fireboy DML, and one of his own tracks.

Justin Bieber has always been vocal about showing support for Toronto, and even did a jersey collaboration with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022.