Justin Bieber releases surprise new album ‘Swag II’

After an hours-long delay, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has finally released his surprise new album, titled ‘Swag II’.

Although the singer had promised the September 5 midnight release for his eighth studio album, ‘Swag II’, Justin Bieber eventually dropped it early morning on Friday, after a technical delay of several hours. “OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG WE LIVEEEEEEEEEE,” he wrote on Instagram.

Addressing the delay on his Instagram handle, the singer noted, “I’m sorry for the wait, their telling me any second. Me waiting with u, not baiting u. Not sure wut the f*ckkyyy is going on. Clicking refreshhhhhh.”

Notably, the 23-track follow-up album arrived nearly two months after he surprised his fans with ‘Swag’, his first full-length album in at least four years. Therefore, this also marks the first time that the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker has released two albums in the same calendar year.

His last drop received a good reception, with 163,000 overall units sold.

Bieber had begun dropping hints of the surprise earlier this week, when he shared posts featuring the pink-coloured artwork of the title, in addition to the multiple billboards advertising the project. Like his previous album, ‘Swag II’ features several fellow artists, including Tems, Bakar, Hurricane Chris, Lil B and Eddie Benjamin.

