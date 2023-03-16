Justin Bieber shares update of his facial paralysis treatment

American singer Justin Bieber finally shared an update about his recovery from facial paralysis.

Justin Bieber last year disclosed that he had been diagnosed with a virus that left half of his face paralyzed and forced him to cancel some upcoming performances.

He said in a video posted on Instagram he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face, and his right eye was not blinking.

Justin Bieber is making a recovery from his illness and shared an update about his treatment via Instagram..

An expert in neurological rehabilitation, speaking with the British news agency Sky News, said that Justin Bieber has “quite severe” facial paralysis with long-term effects.

A person is diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome when there is a complication of the shingles virus in the facial nerve, which can emerge in those who have suffered chicken pox in childhood.

The symptoms include blisters on the ears and roof of the mouth and facial weakness. The patient also suffers from facial weakness.

