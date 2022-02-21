Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19, reschedules US concert tour

Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19, postponed some of the dates of his US concert tour.

The ‘Baby’ singer kickstarted his ‘Justice World Tour’ on Friday at San Diego, which saw wife Hailey Bieber among the numerous fans in the audience cheering for the singer, however, soon after fans were broke with the bad news.

A statement issued by the team mentioned that singer’s show at Las Vegas the following evening will not be following the plan due to a coronavirus outbreak in the team.

“Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” read the official statement, “Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

“The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

“The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase”, it concluded.

As per the reports in an international news portal, the 27-year-old pop star found out that he contracted coronavirus on Saturday. “He is feeling okay”, a representative shared an update on the celeb’s health.

The ‘Justice World Tour’ was scheduled for Summer 2020 but was pushed to later dates due to COVID-19 restrictions.

