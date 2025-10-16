Justin Bieber: The secret ingredient in Hailey's ‘RHODE’ success

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about how her husband, Justin Bieber, played a crucial role in Hailey Bieber’s successful beauty brand, Rhode, which she launched in 2022.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine’s Innovators Issue, the 28-year-old model, Hailey Bieber, revealed, “I test them on my husband, I test them on my friends. I’m product-obsessed,” Hailey Bieber highlighted the commitment to ensure the quality of her products.

Hailey will continue her role as founder and also serve as Rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, overseeing creative, product innovation and marketing.

Also, in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Hailey Bieber explained her decision to keep her son, Jack Blue, off social media. She further stated, ”Until your child can understand it and it’s possible to have a conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way”.

The couple, who married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack, in 2024, has faced rumor regarding the stability of their marriage. However, Hailey’s remarks serve as a testament to their strong bond.

Earlier this year, Hailey made headlines when she sold RHODE to e.l.f Beauty in a deal valued at up to $1 billion.

This announcement came shortly after the couple was spotted enjoying a boat ride in Canada, following Justin’s release of his second album of the year, SWAG II.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber unveiled his new album “SWAG II” on September 4, through an Instagram video. The video was dropped at midnight the next day. The recent album was similar to its previous sequel, “Swag” which was released in July 11 and debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200. Bieber posted several photos of billboards and advertisements that show the album’s cover, along with a family photo of him, with Hailey and baby Jack.