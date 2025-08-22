Justin & Hailey Bieber ‘still working’ to save their marriage

Amid the long-standing divorce rumours, Canadian popstar Justin Bieber and his supermodel turned beauty mogul wife Hailey Baldwin are ‘still working’ to salvage their marriage.

As reported by foreign media, Justin Bieber, who surprised his fans with a new album last month, had completely abandoned his wife, Hailey, over the last few months, while working on new music for ‘SWAG’, further straining his already troubled relationship with the Rhode founder.

“When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out,” an insider revealed to the publication. “The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage.”

However, per the tipster, now that the ‘tension has settled’, as the seventh studio album of the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker is finally out and receiving acclaim all across, both of them are ‘relieved’ and excitedly gear up to celebrate the major family milestone – the first birthday of their only son, Jack Blues, on August 22.

"Justin's behaviour has been more relaxed. He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks. He is very happy that there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it," the insider explained, adding that the couple has finally 'been able to reconnect more'.