Justin Timberlake confirms Lyme disease diagnosis

Singer Justin Timberlake on Thursday revealed a Lyme disease diagnosis after fans noticed his low-energy performances during ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour.’

The 44-year-old singer-actor took to Instagram Stories to share the news with his fans, along with the struggles he faced during the tour.

Several fans took to social media to maintain that the ‘Cry Me A River’ hitmaker looked sluggish and tired during his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ performances.

In his social media post, Justin Timberlake has now attributed it to nerve damage and fatigue due to Lyme disease.

“I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease–which I don’t say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” the singer-actor wrote.

He continued, “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has- then you’re aware: Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

According to Justin Timberlake, he initially considered cancelling the ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ after he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going,” he wrote in his post.

“Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget,” the singer added.

It is worth noting here that Justin Timberlake concluded his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ in Turkey on July 30.

In his tour which he kicked off in April last year, the singer performed in the United States, Europe, Mexico and South America.