Juventus sack head coach Igor Tudor

Juventus on Monday sacked coach Igor Tudor after the Serie A club’s 1-0 defeat by Lazio meant they had accumulated just five points in their last five matches.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men’s first team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci,” it said.

“The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers.”

Men’s first team coach Massimiliano Brambilla will be on the bench for the match against Udinese on Wednesday.

“The Club also announces that it has temporarily entrusted the Men’s First Team to Massimo Brambilla, who will be on the bench for the Juventus-Udinese match on Wednesday evening,” they confirmed in the statement.

Juventus sit eighth in Serie A, six points behind leaders Napoli. They are 25th out of 36 teams in the Champions League standings after drawing one and losing two of their first three games.