K-Drama ‘Snowdrop’ set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

K-drama fans are in for a treat, as the South Korean series ‘Snowdrop’ starring Jung Hae-in and Kim Ji-soo as leads, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The popular periodic drama series featuring heartthrob Jung Hae-in and ‘Blackpink’ star Jisoo as the lead pair, which debuted in December last year for certain parts of the world, will soon be available for streaming legions in the US, Canada, and India.

As per the statement by streaming portal Disney+ Hotstar, subscribers will be able to stream the series on February 9. All 16 episodes of the series, which follows the tale of forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil, will be available at once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

The series has been helmed by Jo Hyun-tak, who described it as “a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime”.

He also hoped that ‘global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 정해인 (@holyhaein)

Despite the uproar of the controversial plotline, ‘Snowdrop’ turned out to be a huge success overseas and became one of the top five most-watched shows during its first five weeks on Disney+ in Asia Pacific regions.

Comments