K-Electric accused of increased loadshedding in Timber Market after attack

KARACHI: K-Electric has reportedly extended the duration of load shedding in the wake of an incident where KE employees were assaulted by traders in Timber Market, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, protests broke out against prolonged load-shedding in several areas of Karachi including Nishtar Road, Bhimpura, Timber Market, and Ranchore Line.

As per the protestor’s statement, K-Electric extended the load-shedding duration, after which the residents of Nishtar Road, Bhimpura, Timber Market, and Ranchore Line are facing load-shedding from 8 am till 7 pm.

The prolonged electricity load-shedding is causing significant challenges for businesses as well as disrupting the daily life of the citizens.

Earlier to this, a group of agitated shopkeepers of Karachi’s Timber Market took three K-Electric vehicles and their staff hostage during a high-stakes confrontation over electricity disconnection attempts.

According to the Pakistan Timber Traders Association (PTTA) Chairman – Sharjeel Goplani – a team from K Electric arrived in Timber Market and began to cutting off power to various shops.

Sharjeel Goplani asserted his opposition to the actions of the electrical staff, particularly their efforts to remove electricity meters and jumpers.

The shopkeepers reportedly took the K-Electric staff hostage within a factory premises. To ensure their comfort and safety in the midst of Karachi’s sweltering heat, arrangements were made to provide the detained staff with water and fans.