KE exempts THESE Karachi areas from load-shedding

KARACHI: In a significant move, K-Electric has officially announced that key business areas will have load-shedding exemption in Karachi, including, Jama Cloth Market and Burns Road, ARY News reported.

This would be major milestone in the K-Electric’s aim to make Karachi 90 percent load-shedding-free by 2030.

According to K-Electric’s spokesperson, this loadshedding exemption in Karachi comes as a result of joint efforts between the company and consumers. He highlighted that the improvement in bills’ recovery and a reduction in line losses were main factors to get to this stage. He stated, “Our collaboration with the consumers has resulted in the exemption of these areas. Due to timely bill payments and reduced electricity theft have made nonstop power supply possible,”

Already, K-Electric has given 70 percent exemption of loadshedding to its service territory, as part of its ongoing quarterly reviews and smart surveillance systems.

The company is actively fighting against electricity theft, having removed over 330,000 kilograms of illegal connections (kundas) in the current fiscal year alone.

K-Electric’s strategy showcases a comprehensive approach to transform Karachi’s power infrastructure by 2030.

The company also aims to completely eliminate load shedding from the city. Additionally, the comprehensive strategy highlights continued investment in smart grid technologies and infrastructure enhancements to foster efficiency and reliability across the network.

K-Electric’s spokesperson reaffirmed that areas which have improvement in bill payments and reduction in electricity theft will continue to have loadshedding exemption in Karachi, or reduction. On the other hand, areas who fail to pay dues in time, and their electricity theft ratio remains stagnant or increased may face increased outages.

Read More: K-Electric introduces new consumer-friendly electricity bill layout

Earlier, K-Electric has unveiled a redesigned electricity bill format aimed at making it more user-friendly, according to the company’s spokesperson.

The updated bill layout consolidates calculations and information in one place for easier understanding by consumers.

The K-Electric spokesperson clarified that no changes have been made to the tariff or slab structure.

Customers can also view details of the new layout on the company’s official website.