K-Electric asks NEPRA to lower power tariff for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) with a request to lower electricity prices for consumers in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the sole power utility in the metropolis has asked the power regulatory authority to lower electricity prices by Rs1.80 per unit under fuel adjustment charges for December 2021.

The decision, if approved by NEPRA after analyzing the data shared by the power utility, would give an overall relief of Rs2.10 billion to the power consumers in Karachi.

Meanwhile, officials at the NEPRA shared that they have made an initial assessment of the K-Electric data and the prices should be lowered by Rs2.59 per unit rather than the power utility’s recommendation of Rs1.80 per unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced power tariff for K-Electric consumers up to 0.76 paisas per unit.

The power regulatory authority issued a notification regarding the reduction in the electricity tariff for Karachi consumers.

The reduction in power tariff was made in terms of fuel adjustment of November 2021 and the K-Electric consumers will get the relief in February 2022 bills.

However, the reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers of K-Electric.

