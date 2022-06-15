K-electric assures Karachi MNAs to rationalize load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: K-electric CEO has assured the National Assembly members from Karachi to rationalize load management and complaints of overbilling in the port city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Moonis Alvi in a meeting at the Energy Ministry here assured the meeting, which was also attended by Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, that any discrepancy in billing procedure will be addressed urgently.

Patel, also an MNA from Pakistan’s largest city, described power supply challenges and problems in his constituency in detail.

“Unannounced load shedding has made life miserable of the people,” he said.

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, who chaired the meeting on power woes of the country’s largest metropolis, directed the K-electric to ensure power supply during water supply hours to maintain water provision in all areas of the city.

Most of the issues pertained to water and electricity problems being faced by the people of Karachi including unscheduled load shedding, over billing and disruption in water supply due to power outages.

On the suggestion of Qadir Patel, the meeting decided to constitute a committee to develop a liaison between elected representatives and K-electric including late distribution of bills close to the due date, resulting in a late payment surcharge to consumers.

