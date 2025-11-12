K-Electric CEO change imminent as BoD shortlists three candidates

KARACHI: The K-Electric Board of Directors (BoD) meeting has become highly important regarding the change in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, three names have been shortlisted for the power company’s new CEO, and all three are from Karachi with vast experience working in the energy sector.

Asia Pak has decided not to nominate its candidate for the post. Following this decision, the government will bring its candidate for the key position at Karachi’s sole power company.

The government’s candidate will enjoy the unconditional support of Asia Pak, the sources said.

The appointments of the new CEO, CFO, and CDO had not been resolved previously due to a lack of quorum.

The number of members on the KE Board of Directors stands at 10. This includes three government members, two belonging to Asia Pak, the present CEO Monis Alvi, and the remaining members belonging to Aljamaya and other allied groups.

Only five board members participated in the last meeting, which was postponed due to a lack of quorum.

The meeting can also be postponed again if the quorum is not complete. As per the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) law, the Board members who attend the third meeting will be able to decide the matter.

In Thursday’s meeting, the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) appointment will also be finalized.

The sources said a decision has already been taken regarding the appointment of the CFO, whereas the Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) will be decided on Thursday.

On July 31, 2025, the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Justice (R) Shah Nawaz Tariq, ordered the removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi from his position and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million after harassment allegations against him were proven.

The complaint was filed by Mehreen Zehra, a former Chief Marketing Officer at K-Electric, who alleged that Moonis Alvi had subjected her to harassment and mental distress. K-Electric had engaged her in 2019 for consultancy services.

Following the investigation, the Ombudsman concluded that the allegations were substantiated and directed that K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi be removed from office. He was also ordered to pay the penalty amount within one month. The Ombudsman warned that failure to pay the fine would result in the seizure of both movable and immovable assets belonging to Moonis Alvi.

Additionally, Moonis Alvi’s national identity card and passport may also be blocked if he fails to comply.