“K-Electric committed to cracking down on theft despite resistance”

K-Electric’s aggressive citywide anti-theft crackdown is being fiercely resisted by the “kunda mafia” who are resorting to blocking roads and disrupting the city to maintain their illegal connections over settling their outstanding dues, the power utility said in a statement.

“Recent incidents in Gizri, Punjab Colony, and nearby areas organized groups of power thieves have gone to extreme lengths to undermine K-Electric’s efforts to dismantle illegal kundas from load-shed-free feeders. During one such targeted operation in Punjab Colony, KE teams faced violent retaliation from armed assailants who tried to stop the kunda removal and harassed the staff involved at gunpoint. The same defaulting customers orchestrated protests in Gizri and Punjab Colony to forcefully restore power supply, contravening KE’s attempts to provide equitable supply,” the statement read.

Over the last 24 hours, similar protests have been reported in areas adjoining Railway Colony, where amounts owing to default exceed PKR 15 crore. Defaulters in Baldia, who owe PKR 18 crore 50 lakh, also blocked Mauripur Road affecting the flow of traffic.

Condemning the actions of such criminal elements, KE has filed a formal complaint with the local police station and called for decisive action against those threatening KE staff and obstructing anti-theft operations.

The company is resolute in combatting power theft, which not only impacts power supply but also significantly compromises the safety and integrity of KE infrastructure, posing a risk to the residents of the areas. Electricity theft also impacts the load-shed-free status of lawful consumers in surrounding areas.

K-Electric continues to coordinate closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those involved in these illegal activities are brought to justice and that the rights of compliant customers are protected.