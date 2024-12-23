K-Electric conducts power theft crackdown in Gulistan-e-Johar

K-Electric (KE) continued its crackdown against power theft and non-payment of bills. In collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, the power utility conducted an operation in Gulistan-e-Johar, removing over 1,200 illegal connections (kundas) weighing a total of 2,000 kilograms from its installations.

The illegal connections bypass the network’s safety protocols, increasing risks to K-Electric’s infrastructure and safety hazard for citizens. Such drives are being conducted to reduce the loss of electricity due to theft and create a safer community for residents by removing hazards.

Currently, 70% of K-Electric’s network is exempt from loadshedding, while efforts to reduce losses in high-theft areas are ongoing. Power theft and non-payment of bills are key factors in determining the duration of loadshedding in any area. Areas identified as low loss are exempt from loadshedding and can consistently avail the benefit by maintaining the regular payment of bills and curbing the challenge of power theft.

K-Electric urged its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage electricity theft and ensure bills are paid on time. These measures are critical for the uninterrupted supply of electricity across the city. While K-Electric remains committed to its anti-theft campaign, the company emphasizes that eliminating such illegal activities should be a top priority for the government.