K-Electric consumers to get heftier bills in August

KARACHI: The electricity consumers of Karachi are expected to receive heftier bills, as K-Electric decided to include three-month adjustments in August’s power tariff, ARY News reported on Thursday.

K-Electric issued a notification announcing their decision to include last year’s three-month adjustments in the upcoming bills, significantly increasing the financial burden on consumers in Karachi.

According to the notification, consumers will pay an extra Rs 3.22 per unit for the three-month adjustment from the previous year.

Additionally, there will be an added charge of Rs 0.66 per unit for the August 2023 adjustment, Rs 1.77 per unit for the November 2023 adjustment, and Rs 0.79 per unit for the December 2023 adjustment.

Furthermore, K-Electric consumers will also face an adjustment from January to March 2024, amounting to an extra Rs 0.93 per unit.

It is worth mention here that the pending adjustments for the month May and June 2024 are also expected to add to the costs, with K-Electric seeking an increase of Rs 2.53 per unit for May and Rs 2.92 per unit for June in the upcoming bills.

