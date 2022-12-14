K-Electric consumers to get relief in bills

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday announced the power tariff reduction for the people of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, K Electric requested NEPRA for a reduction of Rs 1.88 per unit upon which NEPRA has issued a notification, announcing a Rs 2.45 per unit fall off in electricity prices, the price reduction will be applicable for one month only.

“The reduction in power tariff is due to the monthly fuel adjustment of October.” the notification said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fall-off price is not valid on electric vehicle charging stations, or consumers above 300 units.

October’s FCA was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of RLNG, Furnace Oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G by 16%, 6%, and 11% respectively compared to September 2022.

Last month, NEPRA cuts the power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers by Rs7.83 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

NEPRA will conduct a public hearing on KE’s petition for a reduction in power tariff on November 30.

With the approval, the KE consumers would get relief from next month’s electricity bills.

