K-Electric cuts off electricity supply to govt departments

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) on Saturday cut off electricity supply to Sindh government departments for not paying the dues and clearing the bills, ARY News reported.

According to details, the electricity supply to 25 town municipal corporations (TMC) in Karachi has been suspended, disrupting preparations for Eidul Adha celebrations.

The electricity cut-off is attributed to a dispute between K-Electric and the Energy Department. The towns are facing difficulties in preparing for Eidul Adha, including collecting sacrificial animal waste.

Earlier, K-Electric, city’s solder power provider, warned Sindh government of electricity suspension in case of failure to pay the pending dues.

In a letter to Sindh chief secretary and secretary energy, K-Electric demanded payment of Rs1.7 billion withheld dues from the Sindh government.

The letter has a list of 64 defaulter departments of the Sindh government. The government has been urged to clear the dues else the electricity supply will be disconnected.

It is to be noted that Sindh government and K-Electric reached an agreement on the clearance of dues and current bills in 2019.